Record 764 kids adopted out of foster care over past year in Louisiana

Governor John Bel Edwards has declared November Adoption Awareness Month, noting that 764 kids in Louisiana's foster care system were adopted into permanent homes in the past year.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), along with other community partners, is hosting several events throughout the state during the month to raise awareness about adoption and to celebrate a record-setting year.

The 764 kids adopted between October of 2016 and September of 2017 found loving homes with 528 adoptive families. The previous record for the number of adoptions finalized in a year in the state was in 2016 with 735 children being adopted by 532 families.

"We are thrilled that so many families have stepped up to provide the permanent, loving support our children need. Adoption is about more than providing a home. It's about providing a permanent sense of place and belonging, and the security of knowing that no matter what life throws at you, these people, your family, will have your back," said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters.

DCFS says there are about 140 children who currently need permanent homes. Their annual statewide adoption event will be held at the Governor's Mansion in Baton Rouge on November 16.

For more information about adoption, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.