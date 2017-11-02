Red Cross reminds people to test smoke alarms, change clocks for end of Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 5, and the American Red Cross is remind people to not only turn their clocks back an hour, but to also take the opportunity to test the batteries in their smoke alarms.

Residents should have working smoke alarms on every level of their home, including inside and outside bedrooms.

"Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Turn and test is a reminder to set your clocks back and take a few minutes to push the test button to make sure all alarms are working," said Joshua Joachim, chief executive for the Red Cross of Louisiana.

The Red Cross also suggests residents take the opportunity to make sure their homes are prepared for fires and other emergencies using the following tips:

Create and practice a fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes. Select a location outside for everyone to meet.

Keep disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag to use at home or carry in case ordered to evacuate. A variety of emergency preparedness kits and supplies are available at redcrossstore.org.

Download the Red Cross Emergency App which includes content on how to prevent home fires and what to do if one occurs. The Monster Guard: Prepare for Emergencies App is a game designed for kids. Both apps are available to download for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.

