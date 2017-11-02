Red Cross reminds people to test smoke alarms, change clocks for end of Daylight Saving Time

Detectives in Port Allen are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017 after a man was found shot to death in his home Thursday morning. The victim’s name has not been released.More >>
Detectives in Port Allen are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017 after a man was found shot to death in his home Thursday morning. The victim’s name has not been released.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, November 2.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, November 2.More >>
Louisiana district attorneys have made their decisions about what to do with 250 juvenile offenders behind bars for violent crimes. However, some already worry the DAs could be setting Louisiana up for another Supreme Court battle.More >>
Louisiana district attorneys have made their decisions about what to do with 250 juvenile offenders behind bars for violent crimes. However, some already worry the DAs could be setting Louisiana up for another Supreme Court battle.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared November Adoption Awareness Month, noting that 764 kids in Louisiana's foster care system were adopted into permanent homes in the past year.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared November Adoption Awareness Month, noting that 764 kids in Louisiana's foster care system were adopted into permanent homes in the past year.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
A retired Navy commander declined to accept a Peoples Health Champion Award that was to have been presented during this Sunday's New Orleans Saints game in the Superdome. .More >>
A retired Navy commander declined to accept a Peoples Health Champion Award that was to have been presented during this Sunday's New Orleans Saints game in the Superdome. .More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.More >>
Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.More >>