Grandmother accidentally shot and killed by teenage grandson; dog also hit

Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne says the woman killed, who was in her mid-60s, was accidentally shot by her 19-year-old grandson while he was reportedly unloading a weapon. Payne also says a dog sitting next to the woman was hit and is being treated at an emergency veterinarian clinic.

The call went out around 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 2 near Marshall and Bubba Streets in Plaquemine. Emergency officials say the woman was dead when they arrived on scene.

The grandson will be interviewed by officials and the case will be presented to a grand jury to determine if charges will be filed, but they are not expected.

