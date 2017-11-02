Another former correctional officer pleads guilty to beating handcuffed inmate at Angola

Another former correctional officer, who was in a supervisor position, at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, has pleaded guilty to participating in the beating of a handcuffed and shackled inmate.

The former officer also pleaded guilty to conspiring to cover up the incident by falsifying official records and lying to internal investigators about what happened.

James Savoy, 39, of Marksville, admitted during a plea hearing on Wednesday, November 1 that he saw other officers using excessive force against the prisoner and failed to intervene. He also reportedly said he conspired with other officers to cover up the incident by falsifying official prison records.

Scotty Kennedy, 48, of Beebe, Arkansas, and John Sanders, 30, also of Marksville, pleaded guilty in November of 2016 and September of 2017 respectively for their roles in the beating and subsequent cover up.

"Every citizen has the right to due process and protection from unreasonable force, and correctional officers who violate these basic constitutional rights must be held accountable for their egregious actions. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute correctional officers who violate the public's trust by committing crimes and to covering up violations of federal criminal law," said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore of the Civil Rights Division.

"Today is another example of our office's unwavering commitment to pursuing those who violate the federal criminal civil rights laws. We will continue to work closely with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the FBI to ensure that no one is above the law," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

