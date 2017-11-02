Another former correctional officer pleads guilty to beating handcuffed inmate at Angola

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, November 2.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reportedly accidental fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.More >>
An East Feliciana Parish man has been sentenced to over 13 years and three months in a federal prison for stealing over $8.2 million from 30 clients in an investment fraud scheme that lasted for six years,More >>
Another former correctional officer, who was in a supervisor position, at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, has pleaded guilty to participating in the beating of a handcuffed and shackled inmate. The former officer also pleaded guilty to conspiring to cover up the incident by falsifying official records and lying to internal investigators about what happened.More >>
LSU assistant football coach, Corey Raymond, has instructed and sent numerous players to the NFL over the years.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
Marshall County authorities say three young children who went missing are now safe.More >>
Bayou La Batre Police confirm that six Alma Bryant High School students were taken to the hospital Thursday after eating candy laced with a drug.More >>
