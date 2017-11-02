LSU's Corey Raymond makes his parents and New Iberia proud

LSU assistant football coach, Corey Raymond, has instructed and sent numerous players to the NFL over the years.

The Tigers have been called DBU for the large amount of defensive backs playing professional football, including rookies, Jamal Adams and Tre'Davious White, who were both selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2016.

Raymond truly loves LSU, having played there from 1988 to 1991 and having now coached there for many years as well. WAFB recently made a trip to his hometown of New Iberia to visit with Raymond's parents and some of the people who coached and taught him at New Iberia Senior High School.

As you might expect, they're all very proud.

