LSU, Alabama: Times of Interest

No. 19 LSU travels to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama in a huge SEC matchup.
The Tigers depart on Friday and pre-game festivities begin Saturday at 11 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 3
2:25 Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport
3:25 Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight
4:30 Team arrives at Birmingham, Ala.
5:30 Team arrives at Birmingham Marriott
Saturday, Nov. 4
11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Alabama campus
4:15 . Team departs hotel for Tuscaloosa
5:00 LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show live from Watermark Baton Rouge
5:00 All gates at Bryant-Denny Stadium open
5:15 Team arrives at stadium
5:30 LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Gate 40)
6:30 LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Bryant-Denny Stadium
7:01 National Anthem
7:07 LSU takes the field
7:08 Coin toss at midfield
7:10 Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on WAFB/CBS
