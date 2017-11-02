LSU, Alabama: Times of Interest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU, Alabama: Times of Interest

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
No. 19 LSU travels to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama in a huge SEC matchup.

The Tigers depart on Friday and pre-game festivities begin Saturday at 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 3
2:25 Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport
3:25 Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight
4:30 Team arrives at Birmingham, Ala.   
5:30 Team arrives at Birmingham Marriott 
 
Saturday, Nov. 4
11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Alabama campus 
 
4:15   . Team departs hotel for Tuscaloosa   
5:00      LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show live from Watermark Baton Rouge 
5:00      All gates at Bryant-Denny Stadium open
5:15      Team arrives at stadium 
5:30      LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Gate 40) 
6:30      LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Bryant-Denny Stadium
7:01      National Anthem
7:07      LSU takes the field
7:08      Coin toss at midfield
7:10      Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on WAFB/CBS   

