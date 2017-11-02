LSU, Alabama: Times of Interest

No. 19 LSU travels to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama in a huge SEC matchup.

The Tigers depart on Friday and pre-game festivities begin Saturday at 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 3

2:25 Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport

3:25 Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight

4:30 Team arrives at Birmingham, Ala.

5:30 Team arrives at Birmingham Marriott



Saturday, Nov. 4

11 a.m. CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Alabama campus



4:15 . Team departs hotel for Tuscaloosa

5:00 LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show live from Watermark Baton Rouge

5:00 All gates at Bryant-Denny Stadium open

5:15 Team arrives at stadium

5:30 LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Bryant-Denny Stadium (Gate 40)

6:30 LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Bryant-Denny Stadium

7:01 National Anthem

7:07 LSU takes the field

7:08 Coin toss at midfield

7:10 Kickoff: LSU vs. Alabama on WAFB/CBS

