Coach O talks showdown with Alabama after Thursday's practice

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media after Thursday's practice.

Coach O and the No. 19 Tigers (6-2, 3-1 SEC) are preparing to take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0,5-0 SEC) in a meeting of SEC rivals Saturday.

Orgeron will update the team's injuries and may say who will and will not play in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama is undefeated this season and have come in at number two in the first College Football playoff rankings released this week. Fellow undefeated SEC team Georgia occupy the top spot.

Last season, the Tigers lost 10-0 to the Tide in Baton Rouge, but this season, they head into Tuscaloosa as 21-point underdogs. Alabama is currently riding a six-game winning streak against LSU.

Kickoff between LSU and Alabama is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday and will air on WAFB.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.