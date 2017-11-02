Man arrested for allowing pit bull to attack small pig in his backyard

Officials reported Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury President Melanie Bueche, 71, passed away Thursday morning at Pointe Coupee General Hospital after a long battle with cancer.More >>
Officials reported Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury President Melanie Bueche, 71, passed away Thursday morning at Pointe Coupee General Hospital after a long battle with cancer.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, November 2.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, November 2.More >>
The Southern University Police Department is currently investigating a string of recent reported pellet gun shootings on campus.More >>
The Southern University Police Department is currently investigating a string of recent reported pellet gun shootings on campus.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after reportedly allowing his pit bull to attack a small pig.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after reportedly allowing his pit bull to attack a small pig.More >>
Baton Rouge General received an A for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization, for the sixth year in a row.More >>
Baton Rouge General received an A for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization, for the sixth year in a row.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
A Borger woman has been arrested on one count of capital murder of her newborn child.More >>
A Borger woman has been arrested on one count of capital murder of her newborn child.More >>
UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.More >>
UPS drivers deliver packages all day long, and during their daily routes they encounter many adorable and friendly pets.More >>
Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.More >>
Just in time for the holidays, the McRib is coming back to McDonald's restaurants.More >>