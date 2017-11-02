Man arrested for allowing pit bull to attack small pig in his backyard

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after reportedly allowing his pit bull to attack a small pig.

Officials say on November 2 around 9 a.m., officers were called out to a home on Hollywood Street in reference to a man fighting dogs at the home. Michael Tarver, 22, is the owner of a pit bull which he keeps in a kennel in the backyard of the home.

A witness claims that Tarver released the pit bull from the kennel and allowed it to attack a small pig that was in the yard. The witness also claims Tarver recorded the whole incident on his phone.

The officer reported finding the pig in a neighbor's yard bleeding heavily from the side of its head and ear.

Tarver was arrested and read his rights, then reportedly told the officer he did allow his dog out of the kennel to go after the pig. The officer watched another video of the big on Tarver's phone where the pig could be seen eating in the yard and did not appear to be in any distress.

Tarver was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

