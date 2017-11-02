LSU outgains Alabama in stats, but falls 24-10 in 7th straight loss to Tide

LSU's hopes of ending the skid against Alabama will have to wait another year, as the Tigers couldn't overcome a strong start by the Tide and fell 24-10 in Tuscaloosa.

SCORING PLAYS

First Half Alabama QB Jalen Hurts throws 4 yards to TE Irv Smith Jr. for a TD (PAT Good): LSU - 0, Alabama - 6 Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough runs 9 yards for a TD (PAT Good): LSU - 0, Alabama - 14 LSU K Connor Culp makes 21-yard FG: LSU 3, Alabama - 14

Second Half Alabama QB Jalen Hurts runs 3 yards for a TD (PAT Good): LSU - 3, Alabama - 21 LSU RB Darrel Williams runs 2 yards for a TD (PAT Good): LSU - 10, Alabama - 21 Alabama K Andy Pappanastos makes a 40-yard FG: LSU - 10, Alabama - 24



The LSU players said offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda came up with outstanding game plans for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers were ready to play and the box score LSU won almost every statistical category. The Tigers outgained the Tide 306 to 299 in total yards, made 16 first downs to Alabama's 14, and won the time of possession battle 34:07 to 25:53.

However, in the end, the scoreboard read Alabama 24, LSU 10 as the Tigers lost to the Tide for the seventh straight time.

"Here's the deal man, we came here to beat Alabama," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. "Nobody likes to lose, but you know what, these guys believed all week. I'm proud of this team. There are some good young men in there. And, I'm hurting for them. I wish I could have made better decisions for them to help them win the game."

"I thought we really, I thought we fought to win," said LSU tight end Foster Moreau said. "We played a full 60 minutes. And I'm proud of my guys. I wish we could have come out with a 'W.'"

"I really thought it was ... I missed a lot of plays and we missed a lot of plays on offense, but if I'm looking at myself, I know where I can be better already without watching the film," added LSU quarterback Danny Etling. "And I'm going to watch the film to find out what I could have done better, but I really thought the plays were there to make and we just didn't make them."

"If we could have connected on those, it could have been a different game, but you know what, you play a team that's 8-0, a team that's won championships, it can't be 'ifs.' You've just got to make those plays. We were throwing that little out route to Derrius [Guice] and that was critical. I thought that was critical in the ball game," Orgeron explained.

"I may have left it a little too far inside. I was looking to put it in his chest, instead of out in front and that was a mistake," Etling added.

"I feel like we are close. We're close to being where we want to be right there at the top. We've just got to keep fighting," Moreau said.

"You can say moral victory, I'm hearing that a lot but, no, we want to win games," said defensive lineman Greg Gilmore. "And we're going to look at the film and critique ourselves very hard on the defensive line. And, especially, our pass rush. I did terribly on the pass rush side. I put it on me. You can say we held them to the least rushing yards, but at the end of the day, we're still going to feel it in our hearts. We need to win the games."

"Obviously, I thought we played very well on defense tonight. I didn't think their receivers would challenge us like they did. But I thought that was the difference in the ball game. We could not cover their receivers man-to-man like we normally do," Orgeron added.

If the Tigers who played in Tuscaloosa show up for the final three games of the regular season, they could easily finish 9-3 and have a shot at a 10th victory in a bowl game.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.