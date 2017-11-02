LSU heads to Tuscaloosa looking to 'Beat Bama' (10-24 - FINAL)

On a mobile device? Click here to WATCH LIVE.

The LSU Tigers arrive in Tuscaloosa on Friday with one mission in mind, "Beat Bama."

The last time the Tigers (6-2, 3-1) beat the Crimson Tide was on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2011. Alabama (8-0, 5-0) leads the series 51–25–5 and has won 8 of the last 10 meetings. Former LSU head coach Nick Saban is 8-3 against the Tigers, winning the last six matchups. Head coach Ed Orgeron is 0-4 against the Tide, including last year's 10-0 defeat as the Tigers interim head coach.

Coach O on the importance of the Alabama game:

Born and raised in Louisiana, how can you not know that (laughter)? I mean, this is the game. Everywhere I go, they talk about this. This is the game. I'm not going to make it so huge to our players that they won't be ready to play. We're going to be ready to play. Obviously we got four games left on our schedule. This is the next one, so it's important. I think this is huge for us in recruiting. I think this is huge because they have won the SEC, they have won national championships, they're on top of the world right now. This is the benchmark.

The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak after beating Florida, Auburn and Ole Miss and will enter Saturday's game as a 21-point underdog. The Crimson Tide's eight wins are highlighted by victories against Florida State and Texas A&M.

Alabama has the 12th ranked offense in the nation and unfortunately for LSU's offense, the No. 1 ranked defense. LSU, under new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, is ranked No. 52 in total offense and No. 22 on defense.

RELATED STORY: SEC Standings and Weekend Matchups

Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is set for 7 p.m. and will air on WAFB.

A post shared by WAFB Channel 9 (@wafb) on Nov 4, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

SCORING PLAYS

First Half J. Hurts pass,to I. Smith Jr. for 4 yds for a TD (Andy Pappanastos KICK) - 0-6 B. Scarbrough run for 9 yds for a TD (Andy Pappanastos KICK) - 0-14 C. Culp 21 yd FG GOOD - 3-14

Second Half J. Hurts run for 3 yds for a TD, (A. Pappanastos KICK) 3-21 D. Williams run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) 10-21 A. Pappanastos 40 yd FG GOOD 10-24



Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.