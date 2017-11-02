Southern University police investigating possible on-campus pellet gun shootings

The Southern University Police Department is currently investigating a string of recent reported pellet gun shootings on campus.

According to a release sent to all faculty, staff and students Thursday, the department “was notified that a student had received a minor injury by what is believed to be a pellet gun.”

Officials confirm that at least two others student reported minor injuries on Sunday, October 29 from an incident with similar circumstances.

ONGOING: SUPD ramping up patrols as officers continue to investigate alleged pellet gun shootings on @SouthernU_BR’s campus. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/q85RmlxFBq — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) November 2, 2017

The alleged shootings appear to have happened near the north campus residential housing area.

The Southern University Police Department has increased patrols throughout campus and encourage students to report any suspicious behavior to SUPD or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

