Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury president

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury President Melanie Bueche, 71, who passed away Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.

The service will be held Monday, November 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. The service will follow.

Bueche was the first woman to serve as president of the parish's police jury and held that job for almost 12 years. Her total service on the police jury spanned nearly 22 years.

Police jury members said she was a hard worker who strived to do right by the people she represented.

"I'm very honored to have been able to serve with her and we will greatly miss her," said Cornell Dukes, a member of the Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury. "She has returned to her Father's soil. However, her beautiful petals of love, willingness to work with others, thoughtfulness, and peaceful spirit will reside with our parish and myself forever."

"I will always remember her truthfulness and genuine concern for everyone's well being," added Kyle Olinde, vice president of the Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury. "She was adamant about doing the best for everyone in the parish. Her loss will be hard but we are going to make it."

