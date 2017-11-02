FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, isolated showers

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, 20% rain coverage (isolated); warmer, a high of 82°

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - be alert for areas of patchy fog; a low of 67°

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix - isolated showers/storms; a high of 82°

SATURDAY: Early patchy fog - mostly sunny skies; 10% rain (spotty); 83°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny - warm, a high of 84°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- After a very wet start to the month of November on Wednesday, FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is expected to be virtually rain-free over the course of the next several days …

- We’ll keep a 10% (spotty) to 20% (isolated) coverage of any additional rain in the forecast Thursday through the first part of the weekend - then from Sunday through Wednesday, no further mention!

- Areas of patchy fog may become rather problematic tomorrow morning (and potentially Saturday morning, as well) - limiting visibility for many neighborhoods ...

- However, high pressure will likely dominate the viewing area into the middle half of next week … and the forecast will reflect this; namely, temperatures trending well above the normal for early November, plus generally dry conditions

- Long range outlook - a "cold front" is expected to move through (mid/late next week) and at last, bring a return of more "seasonal" temperatures ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: South winds, 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR NOVEMBER 3:

High Tide: 10:50 p.m. +1.4

Low Tide: 6:46 a.m. +0.4

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2 … 76°; 53°

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2 … 89° (1935); 32° (1966)

SUNRISE: 7:20 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:16 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.