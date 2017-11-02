CAUGHT: Woman accused of Medicaid fraud fails to show up to court for trial

UPDATE

Officials say Melissa Payne was arrested thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers.

ORIGINAL STORY

Investigators are trying to find a woman who is accused of defrauding Medicaid out of thousands of dollars and did not appear on the date of her trial.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Melissa Payne, 48, is wanted by the Louisiana Department of Justice Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to reports, Payne allegedly submitted false documents to Medicaid for services not rendered while working as a personal care service provider between September 2013 and February 2014. Officials said she received more than $3,000 on those fake claims.

Officials said she was scheduled to appear for trial on July 27, 2017 on charges of Medicaid fraud and filing or maintaining false public records, but didn’t show up to court.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

