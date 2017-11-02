11 of 12 applicants for BRPD police chief pass exam

All of the applicants for the police chief of Baton Rouge passed the exam, except for one.

Officials with the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board reported 11 of the 12 applicants passed the written test for chief.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office reported the following candidates have been sent to her: Shawn L. Caldwell, Myron K. Daniels, Sharon W. Douglas, Richard W. Harrell, Darryl W. Honore, Jeremy A. Kent, Mark A. Kraus, Robert McGarner, Murphy J. Paul, Ronald W. Stevens, and Samuel L. Wyatt.

"I am confident that from the list of individuals presented that I can select a chief who is experienced, progressive and visionary, and who understands and is committed to the 21st Century model of policing, including community policing," Mayor-President Broome said in a written release. "It is also important to have a chief who promotes transparency and integrity in the department, and who is committed to building bridges in the community at large."

Candidate Information:

Shawn Caldwell, a McNeese State grad who has worked for the Lake Charles Police Department since 1993

Myron Daniels, a former Marine who started with BRPD in 1998

Sharon Douglas, a Plaquemine High graduate who has been with BRPD since 2004

Richard Harrell, a McNeese State grad who has been with the Lake Charles PD since 1995

Darryl Honore, a Southern University graduate who joined BRPD in 1995

Jeremy Kent, an alumnus of the University of Louisiana who worked for the Monroe Police Department from 2002 to 2016

Mark Kraus, a McNeese State graduate who worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for a few months in 1987 before starting with the Lake Charles PD in 1989

Robert McGarner, Jr., a Lee High grad and Army veteran who has worked for BRPD since 1989

Murphy Paul, a Loyola University graduate who has been with the Louisiana State Police since 1994

Ronald Stevens, who worked for BRPD for nearly three decades before moving to the Louisiana Department of Justice

Samuel Wyatt, who has worked for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier City Police Department

According to the information, Riley Harbor III's name was not sent to the mayor. He went to Capitol High and started working for BRPD in 1996.

The mayor has a group of community leaders to review the applicants but she will make the final decision on the next police chief.

"As mayor-president, my intent is to choose a chief who can best lead our men and women of the BRPD and can best establish trust between all of our citizens and our officers. Effective policing requires a joint effort by the community and our police," Broome added.

Jonny Dunnam continues to run the department as the interim police chief.

