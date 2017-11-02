Port Allen police investigate city's first homicide of 2017 after man found shot to death in home

Officials reported Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury President Melanie Buech, 71, passed away Thursday morning at Pointe Coupee General Hospital after a long battle with cancer.More >>
Officials with the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board reported 11 of the 12 applicants passed the written test for chief.More >>
Detectives in Port Allen are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017 after a man was found shot to death in his home Thursday morning. The victim’s name has not been released.More >>
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, 20% rain coverage (isolated); warmer, a high of 82°
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, 20% rain coverage (isolated); warmer, a high of 82°
After you finish binging the second season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, you might see one of the show’s stars around town.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller announced an indictment Monday that charges the men with money laundering and other financial crimes.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
