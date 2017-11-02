Port Allen police investigate city's first homicide of 2017 after man found shot to death in home

Detectives in Port Allen are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017 after a man was found shot to death in his home Thursday morning.

Family members identified the victim as Fretrell Queen, 28.

The Port Allen Police Department reported it happened on Burbridge Street, which is off North Alexander Avenue near Rosedale Road.

Investigators said officers found a man shot to death in his home. They added he was the only person inside the home at the time.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.