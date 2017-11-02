Police ask for help identifying man suspected of breaking into home

Detectives are hoping someone recognizes the person captured on surveillance camera in connection with a home break-in.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a home on Brightside Drive near Nicholson Drive was burglarized overnight on October 22.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said investigators believe items were stolen from inside the home.

Anyone with information about who the man pictured may be or about the burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.