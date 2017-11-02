SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU travels to play Alabama this weekend in Tuscaloosa and the Tigers enter the game a 21-point underdog to the Crimson Tide.

If the Tigers are able to pull off the unexpected, they would control their own destiny in the SEC West.

SEC Game of the Week: LSU (6-2, 3-1) at Alabama (8-0, 5-0)

SATURDAY, NOV. 4:

UMass (2-6) at Mississippi State (6-2, 3-2)
11 a.m. • SEC Network                                                                                                           
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field 

Florida (3-4, 3-3) at Missouri (3-5, 0-4)
11 a.m. • ESPN2                                                                     
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium

Auburn (6-2, 4-1) at Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2)  
11 a.m. • ESPN
College Station, TX • Kyle Field

Western Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-5)  
11 a.m. • ESPNU                                                           
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium

South Carolina (6-2, 4-2) at Georgia (8-0, 5-0)  
2:30 p.m. • WAFB/CBS                                                                                 
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium 

Coastal Carolina (2-6) at Arkansas (3-5, 1-4) 
3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel                                                      
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Ole Miss (3-5, 1-4) at Kentucky (6-2, 3-2)   
3 p.m. • SEC Network                                                                    
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field 

LSU (6-2, 3-1) at Alabama (8-0, 5-0)                                
7 p.m. • WAFB/CBS                                                                                     
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium 

Southern Miss (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5, 0-5 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network                                                                 
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium 

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL
ALABAMA 5-0 8-0
AUBURN 4-1 6-2
LSU 3-1 6-2
MISS. STATE 3-2 6-2
TEXAS A&M 3-2 5-3
ARKANSAS 1-4 3-5
OLE MISS 1-4 3-5

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL
GEORGIA 5-0 8-0
S. CAROLINA 4-2 6-2
KENTUCKY 3-2 6-2
FLORIDA 3-3 3-4
MISSOURI 0-4 3-5
TENNESSEE 0-5 3-5
VANDERBILT 0-5 4-5

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly