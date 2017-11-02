SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

LSU travels to play Alabama this weekend in Tuscaloosa and the Tigers enter the game a 21-point underdog to the Crimson Tide.

If the Tigers are able to pull off the unexpected, they would control their own destiny in the SEC West.

SEC Game of the Week: LSU (6-2, 3-1) at Alabama (8-0, 5-0)

SATURDAY, NOV. 4:

UMass (2-6) at Mississippi State (6-2, 3-2)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Florida (3-4, 3-3) at Missouri (3-5, 0-4)

11 a.m. • ESPN2

Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium

Auburn (6-2, 4-1) at Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2)

11 a.m. • ESPN

College Station, TX • Kyle Field

Western Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-5)

11 a.m. • ESPNU

Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium

South Carolina (6-2, 4-2) at Georgia (8-0, 5-0)

2:30 p.m. • WAFB/CBS

Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium

Coastal Carolina (2-6) at Arkansas (3-5, 1-4)

3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Ole Miss (3-5, 1-4) at Kentucky (6-2, 3-2)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

LSU (6-2, 3-1) at Alabama (8-0, 5-0)

7 p.m. • WAFB/CBS

Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium

Southern Miss (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5, 0-5 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL ALABAMA 5-0 8-0 AUBURN 4-1 6-2 LSU 3-1 6-2 MISS. STATE 3-2 6-2 TEXAS A&M 3-2 5-3 ARKANSAS 1-4 3-5 OLE MISS 1-4 3-5

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL GEORGIA 5-0 8-0 S. CAROLINA 4-2 6-2 KENTUCKY 3-2 6-2 FLORIDA 3-3 3-4 MISSOURI 0-4 3-5 TENNESSEE 0-5 3-5 VANDERBILT 0-5 4-5

