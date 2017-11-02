SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

LSU travels to play Alabama this weekend in Tuscaloosa and the Tigers enter the game a 21-point underdog to the Crimson Tide.
If the Tigers are able to pull off the unexpected, they would control their own destiny in the SEC West.
SEC Game of the Week: LSU (6-2, 3-1) at Alabama (8-0, 5-0)
SATURDAY, NOV. 4:
UMass (2-6) at Mississippi State (6-2, 3-2)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Florida (3-4, 3-3) at Missouri (3-5, 0-4)
11 a.m. • ESPN2
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium
Auburn (6-2, 4-1) at Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2)
11 a.m. • ESPN
College Station, TX • Kyle Field
Western Kentucky (5-3) at Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-5)
11 a.m. • ESPNU
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium
South Carolina (6-2, 4-2) at Georgia (8-0, 5-0)
2:30 p.m. • WAFB/CBS
Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium
Coastal Carolina (2-6) at Arkansas (3-5, 1-4)
3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Ole Miss (3-5, 1-4) at Kentucky (6-2, 3-2)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field
LSU (6-2, 3-1) at Alabama (8-0, 5-0)
7 p.m. • WAFB/CBS
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium
Southern Miss (5-3) at Tennessee (3-5, 0-5 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium
SEC STANDINGS:
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|ALABAMA
|5-0
|8-0
|AUBURN
|4-1
|6-2
|LSU
|3-1
|6-2
|MISS. STATE
|3-2
|6-2
|TEXAS A&M
|3-2
|5-3
|ARKANSAS
|1-4
|3-5
|OLE MISS
|1-4
|3-5
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|GEORGIA
|5-0
|8-0
|S. CAROLINA
|4-2
|6-2
|KENTUCKY
|3-2
|6-2
|FLORIDA
|3-3
|3-4
|MISSOURI
|0-4
|3-5
|TENNESSEE
|0-5
|3-5
|VANDERBILT
|0-5
|4-5
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.