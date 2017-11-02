Firefighters happen upon vacant house burning, cause of fire under investigation

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a vacant house to catch fire early Thursday morning.

It happened on Goodwood Avenue near Sevenoaks Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Mark Miles with BRFD said crews were actually headed back to the station after responding to an earlier building fire when they saw the house was burning.

He added firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

He also said those flames were able to spread to the house before firemen could get them under control, but they were able to stop the house from being destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.