School bus with kids on board and car collide on Plank Road, no injuries

Police said a school bus and a car collided Thursday morning, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Plank Road near Calumet Street just before 7 a.m.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD said there were nine students on the bus.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

