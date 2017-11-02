Electrical malfunction causes fire at Wendy's being renovated, investigators say

Detectives are hoping someone recognizes the person captured on surveillance camera in connection with a home break-in. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a home on Brightside Drive near Nicholson Drive was burglarized overnight on October 22.More >>
Reported closures due to weather.More >>
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a vacant house to catch fire early Thursday morning. It happened on Goodwood Avenue near Sevenoaks Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.More >>
The USS KIDD will be unveiling a new traveling exhibit portraying the stories of young American soldiers and marines traveling to Vietnam in the late 1960s aboard the troopship General Nelson M. Walker.More >>
Police said a school bus and a car collided Thursday morning, but fortunately, no one was injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Plank Road near Calumet Street just before 7 a.m.More >>
The Kidde fire extinguishers can become clogged or require a lot of force to use and can fail during a fire emergency. The nozzle also can detach with enough force to be dangerous.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
Thinking the man needed help, the LMPD officer said he decided to pull over.More >>
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.More >>
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
