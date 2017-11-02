Electrical malfunction causes fire at Wendy's being renovated, investigators say

A restaurant undergoing renovations caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported an electrical malfunction caused a fire at the Wendy’s on Essen Lane near Picardy Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said firefighters reported seeing flames in the back of the building when they arrived on the scene. He added they were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

According to Miles, firemen were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the back of the building, which was closed due to those renovations being done.

No injuries were reported.

