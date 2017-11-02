Sportsline Player of the Week: Denham Springs RB Tyre Golmond

The weather finally beat the Denham Springs football team, forcing the Jackets to cancel practice on Tuesday.

But on Friday, neither a rain and lightning delay, nor Central’s defense, could stop the Jacket offense and senior sensation Tyre Golmond.

Denham’s leading running back accounted for 329 rushing yards on 31 carries Friday, with touchdown runs of 51, 61, and 71 yards. That 71-yarder put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, leading to Denham Springs’ 34-6 win against longtime rival Central.

"When we got the little rain delay, we told ourselves we aren't going to stop,” said Golmond. “Keep going, keep the intensity up, and that's what we did."

"As a senior playing in a game like that, you should want that load, you should want that opportunity to say, 'Hey coach, give me the ball and let's go win the football game,' and he's able to do it," said Denham Springs head coach Bill Conides.

Golmond’s 329 yards were good enough to put him second all-time in single game rushing yards in Denham Springs history, giving him another accolade in 2017, since he already broke the school’s career rushing record earlier this season.

"It's really a blessing, and I give it all to God, because I would have never seen myself in that position coming into my freshman year,” Golmond explained.

The Jackets (6-3, 3-2) hit the road and head to Scotlandville this Friday for their final game of the regular season. The Hornets will be a stiff final district test for Denham and Golmond before the playoffs begin.

