High school students hold dialogue on race to discuss racial issues

High school students hold dialogue on race to discuss racial issues

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Wednesday night, students from around the Capital City got a chance to share their recent dialogue on race.

The project included a number of local high school students discussing racial issues and how they define certain aspects of race. Members of the audience got to watch the students' dialogue, but also were invited to participate in one of their own afterwards.

"It's vitally important for young people to have a way to be able to express themselves, but also I feel like talking about race in these types of discussions kind of removes that cloak of ignorance. It also takes away stereotypes so it's very, very important for them to let their opinions be heard but also to absorb more information from others,” said Larry Minor, organizer of the event.

Minor says he hopes to have more of these discussions with young people in the future.

