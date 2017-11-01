Emergency officials respond to shooting on Poinsettia Street; 1 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Emergency officials respond to shooting on Poinsettia Street; 1 stable, but with serious injuries

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a shooting on Poinsettia Street Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1 on Poinsettia Street near Aspen Place and Albany Street in the Glen Oaks area. EMS officials say one person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, but that the injuries are serious.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the male victim was shot in the leg. Neighbors in the area say they heard seven gunshots.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide

    Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-11-02 02:29:20 GMT
    Source: Amy ThomasSource: Amy Thomas

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.  

    More >>

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.  

    More >>

  • Agents arrest 57, find lost child during Caddo prostitution sting

    Agents arrest 57, find lost child during Caddo prostitution sting

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-11-01 04:41:46 GMT
    Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking. (Source: KSLA News 12)Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.

    More >>

    Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly