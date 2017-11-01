Emergency officials respond to shooting on Poinsettia Street; 1 stable, but with serious injuries

Emergency officials responded to a shooting on Poinsettia Street Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1 on Poinsettia Street near Aspen Place and Albany Street in the Glen Oaks area. EMS officials say one person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, but that the injuries are serious.

Man reportedly shot in the leg here on Poinsettia Dr in the Glen Oaks area @WAFB pic.twitter.com/igHnj7E88R — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 2, 2017

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the male victim was shot in the leg. Neighbors in the area say they heard seven gunshots.

