Pennington Biomedical testing new imaging machines

Louisiana State University's Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting a study to research new imaging machines that will allow scientists to explore new ways to use advanced, 3D imaging systems.

Through the Shape Up Adults research study, researchers will tests if the imaging machines, when combined with exercise tests, can provide new and detailed information about early signs of diseases such as cardiovascular disease, a condition that involves narrow or blocked blood vessels that can lead to heart problems.

The study includes one visit to the Pennington Biomedical outpatient clinic that will last approximately three to four hours.

To qualify for the study, participants should:

Be between 18 and 80-years-old

Not be pregnant

Not have medical implants, such as a pacemaker or metal joint replacement

Compensation of up to $50 is offered for completion of the study.

If you are interested in participating, you can take the online screening, call 225-763-300 or email clinicaltrials@pbrc.edu.

