Baton Rouge General receives A rating for patient safety

Baton Rouge General received an A for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit organization, for the sixth year in a row.

Baton Rouge General is one of only two hospitals in East Baton Rouge Parish and one of 15 in the state to receive an A rating in the fall report. Its sixth consecutive A rating is more than any other local hospital.

“A hospital’s ability to keep its patients safe isn’t just a nice-to-have award,” said Dr. Kenny Cole, chief clinical transformation officer at Baton Rouge General. “It can actually mean the difference between life and death.”

Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score program reviews the outcomes and processes of more than 2,600 facilities across the country and generates a report for each, with an A, B, C, D, or F letter grade, indicating the hospital’s overall outcomes in keeping patients safe from potentially preventable healthcare-acquired conditions, such as infections and bedsores, as well as leadership and structures that promote patient safety.

Leapfrog’s analysis shows that even hospitals with B ratings could save more than 4,000 lives per year if they operated at A ratings, and more than 33,000 lives could be saved if all hospitals performed at an A grade level. In addition, patients who are treated at C rated hospitals have a 35 percent greater risk of avoidable death than those at an A rated hospital, and those who go to hospitals with D and F grades have a 50 percent greater chance of avoidable death.

“We work hard to preserve and restore the health of each and every patient we care for,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of Baton Rouge General. “This award reflects the commitment of our physicians, nurses, and every member of our team to make that goal a reality.”

Baton Rouge General was named the top hospital in the Greater Baton Rouge area for overall medical care by CareChex in 2015, 2016, and 2017. It was also named in the top two percent of hospitals nationwide for overall medical care by CareChex in 2017 and received the Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades in 2016.

Learn more about Baton Rouge General's patient safety efforts here.

