New Roads city council appoints interim mayor

Wednesday evening, the New Roads council officially appointed an interim mayor.

Anthony Daisy will hold the position until the end of 2018.

A large crowd was present for the city council's appointment.

Daisy takes the position after the former mayor, Robert Myer, resigned after pleading no contest to multiple felony charges in relation to a malfeasance in office case. Myer submitted his official letter of resignation on October 20.

The felony charges against Myer stem from allegations that he grossly misused a city credit card while in office, charging thousands of dollars for personal use. He is also accused of trading access to a city credit card to the city’s financial director for sexual favors.

Myer will face one year of probation and will dodge time in prison if he pays all court costs and restitution, and meets all requirements of the plea deal. The state will dismiss all but one count of malfeasance in office, to which Myer entered a plea of no contest.

He will not be able to run for mayor again and will have to submit to finger printing. His official sentencing is set for January 9, 2018.

