LDWF Restores Access to Navigable Waterways at Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

Oct. 31, 2017 – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has completed the clearing of trees that blocked navigable water access at the northeast corner of Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area (WMA) known as the bean fields. LDWF WMA staff removed more than 100 trees that were felled in 2014, blocking waterways that connect Cocodrie Bayou to Lake Valerie.



LDWF WMA staff used a marsh excavator and floated the machine along waterways within the WMA to the site then removed the cut trees that were impeding navigation.



The 12,506 acre WMA is located in Avoyelles Parish. Spring Bayou WMA is located two miles east of Marksville of Louisiana Highway 115 and 452. These highways connect to Louisiana Highway 1 and 107 in the immediate vicinity of Marksville. Vehicle access to the east side is via an improved shell road off the Bordelonville levee. Access to the Boggy Bayou boat launch and campgrounds is via Spring Bayou Road.



For more information on the WMA, contact the Opelousas Field Office at 337-948-0255.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.