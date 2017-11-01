Dog named Dorothy rescued from fire in Baton Rouge

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department rescued a dog from a home Wednesday afternoon.

The call went out around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1 in the 9000 block of Avenue C. BRFD officials say the cause of the fire was a pot left on the stove.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke pouring from the home. No one was home at the time, but the family's dog, Dorothy, was left inside. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog, who was treated by EMS. Officials say Dorothy is doing just fine.

The house however, received heavy smoke damage. The American Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

