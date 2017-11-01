Dog named Dorothy rescued from fire in Baton Rouge

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 1..More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 1..More >>
Jackson Pemberton, 13, is an 8th grader at Live Oak Junior High and is in the gifted program.More >>
Jackson Pemberton, 13, is an 8th grader at Live Oak Junior High and is in the gifted program.More >>
Reported closures due to weather.More >>
Reported closures due to weather.More >>
Detectives in St. Mary Parish are investigating a deadly shooting, and seeking a suspect in that case.More >>
Detectives in St. Mary Parish are investigating a deadly shooting, and seeking a suspect in that case.More >>
Louisiana State University's Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting a study to research new imaging machines to allow scientists to explore new ways to use advanced 3D imaging systems.More >>
Louisiana State University's Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting a study to research new imaging machines to allow scientists to explore new ways to use advanced 3D imaging systems.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
Don't believe everything you read on social media, especially if it involves a purported "secret" exercise that will shut down communications and power across the country this weekend.
That's the message from military spokespersons who are being inundated with inquiries about the alleged plot.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.More >>
An employee pointed out that smoke breaks took up an average of 40 minutes a day - and that nonsmokers were working during that time. The Japanese company decided to reward the non-smokers.More >>
An employee pointed out that smoke breaks took up an average of 40 minutes a day - and that nonsmokers were working during that time. The Japanese company decided to reward the non-smokers.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
A teen was shot and killed after entering a woman's home in Marion, Arkansas.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
The 55-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.More >>
The 55-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.More >>