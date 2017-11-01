Scattered rain, warmer temps expected for next few days

Wednesday was a wet day as advertised. We also noted that the rain, while messy, would not be excessive, nor would we be dealing with much in the way of severe weather. Both of these proved true. Scattered rains will continue into the evening, but slowly slack off as we head into the night. However, isolated showers can be expected overnight and we will carry isolated showers into Thursday morning.

Wednesday was a dreary, cool, and damp day for most of us, especially along and north of the I-10/12 corridor. Areas south and southeast of metro Baton Rouge have stayed dry for much of the day thus far. While the Capital City area may not make 70° for an afternoon high, most WAFB communities to the south of the Red Stick did get into the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon.

Thursday looks to be another hit or miss rain day for the WAFB area. Set rain chances at 30 percent for the day as a whole. Once again, we will have scattered showers and only a couple of rumbles of thunder through the day. Expect isolated showers for the morning commute with sunrise temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. For Thursday afternoon, most WAFB neighborhoods will climb into the low 80s.

On Tuesday, we mentioned a drop off, but not a complete end, to area rains as we head towards the weekend. We’re sticking with that outlook, dropping rain chances to 20 to 30 percent for Friday. Expect wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 60s on Friday with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Saturday has a low end chance for showers, at 20 percent or less for the day. On the other hand, Sunday should be mostly sunny. Look for morning starts for both days in the mid 60s with afternoon highs for both days in the low to mid 80s. All in all, go ahead and make some plans to enjoy a modestly warm and mostly dry weekend.

The WAFB First Alert Outlook for the first half of next week stays warmer than normal and mainly dry too. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday with isolated showers possible for Wednesday. Afternoon highs for Monday and Tuesday will run in the low 80s after morning lows in the low 60s. Our extended guidance suggests that a weak cool front will arrive in the area on Wednesday, providing the lift for a few showers. While Wednesday’s highs are currently expected to be around 80°, a few degrees cooler than Monday and Tuesday afternoons, that's still above normal for this time of year. In fact, the six to ten day outlook from the NWS Climate Prediction Center supports run of mild to warm days for the area right into the following weekend.

Looks like we will be waiting a while before some cool south Louisiana weather returns.

All quiet in the tropical Atlantic, at least for the time being.

