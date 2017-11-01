PLAYOFFS - Week 1 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs played on Friday, November 10, 2017.

CLASS 5A

#1 West Monroe

#32 Central



#16 Slidell

#17 Dutchtown

#9 Barbe

#24 Parkway

#8 Destrehan

#25 Alexandria

#5 St. Amant

#28 Northshore

#12 Airline

#21 Chalmette

#13 John Ehret

#20 Haughton

#4 Zachary

#29 Mandeville

#3 Acadiana

#30 Comeaux

#14 Landry-Walker

#19 Walker

#11 Sulphur

#22 Live Oak

#6 East Ascension

#27 East Jefferson

#7 Ruston

#26 East St. John



#10 Hahnville

#23 Denham Springs

#15 Ouachita Parish

#18 Terrebone

#2 Covington

#31 Thibodaux

CLASS 4A

#1 Edna Karr 54

#32 Buckeye 13

#16 George Washington Carver

#17 Bastrop

#9 Salmen

#24 Lutcher

#8 Northwood-Shreveport

#25 St. Martinville

#5 Plaquemine

#28 Belle Chasse

#12 Woodlawn-Shreveport

#21 Westgate

#13 North DeSoto

#20 Assumption

#4 Warren Easton

#29 Carencro

#3 Benton

#30 Breaux Bridge

#14 Cecilia

#19 DeRidder

#11 Rayne

#22 Helen Cox

#6 Leesville

#27 Franklinton

#7 Neville

#26 Woodlawn

#10 McDonogh #35

#23 Minden

#15 South Lafourche

#18 Tioga

#2 Lakeshore

#31 Pearl River

CLASS 3A

#1 Sterlington 63

#32 Baker 30

#16 Donaldsonville

#17 Union Parish

#9 Loranger

#24 Washington-Marion

#8 Richwood

#25 North Vermilion

#5 Kaplan

#28 Kipp Renaissance

#12 Iota

#21 Patterson

#13 Caldwell Parish

#20 Madison Prep

#4 St. James

#29 Marksville

#3 Jena

#30 Westlake

#14 Northwest

#19 Avoyelles

#11 Berwick

#22 Eunice

#6 West Feliciana

#27 North Webster

#7 Church Point

#26 Carroll

#10 Jennings

#23 Bogalusa

#15 Albany

#18 Crowley

#2 Iowa

#31 Wossman

CLASS 2A

#1 Welsh

#32 Springfield



#16 Lakeside

#17 Independence

#9 Rayville

#24 Delhi Charter

#8 Kinder

#25 General Trass

#5 Vidalia

#28 DeQuincy

#12 Northeast

#21 Port Allen

#13 Pine

#20 West St. Mary

#4 Many

#29 Ville Platte

#3 Amite

#30 Bunkie

#14 Mangham

#19 Lake Arthur

#11 South Plaquemines

#22 Vinton

#6 St. Helena

#27 Loreauville

#7 Rosepine

#26 Jeanerette

#10 Red River

#23 North Caddo

#15 Mansfield

#18 East Feliciana

#2 Ferriday

#31 Oakdale

CLASS 1A

#1 West St. John

BYE

#16 East Iberville

#17 Delhi

#9 Elton

#24 Sicily Island

#8 Jonesboro-Hodge

#25 Plain Dealing

#5 Logansport

#28 North Central

#12 LaSalle

#21 Homer

#13 Arcadia

#20 White Castle

#4 Varnado

#29 Ringgold

#3 Kentwood

#30 Tensas

#14 Merryville

#19 Centerville

#11 Oberlin

#22 Block

#6 Haynesville

#27 Grand Lake

#7 Basile

#26 Slaughter Community Charter

#10 Montgomery

#23 Gueydan

#15 Delta Charter

#18 Lincoln College Prep

#2 Oak Grove 48

#31 Northwood-Lena 0

DIVISION I

#1 Evangel Christian

BYE

#8 C.E. Byrd

#9 Archbishop Rummel

#5 St. Augustine

#12 Jesuit

#4 Catholic

#13 Archbishop Shaw

#3 Scotlandville

BYE

#6 Brother Martin

#11 McKinley

#7 St. Paul's

#10 Holy Cross

#2 John Curtis

BYE

DIVISION II

#1 De La Salle

BYE

#8 Archbishop Hannan

#9 Vanderbilt Catholic

#5 Parkview Baptist

#12 Lusher Charter

#4 St. Thomas More

#13 St. Michael

#3 St. Charles

BYE

#6 E.D. White

#11 St. Louis

#7 Teurlings Catholic

#10 Loyola Prep

BYE

#2 U-High



DIVISION III

#1 Notre Dame

BYE

#8 Episcopal

#9 Metairie Park Country Day

#5 Riverside

#12 Northlake Christian

#13 Pope John Paul II

#4 Dunham

#3 Catholic-N.I.

BYE

#11 Holy Savior Menard

#6 Calvary Baptist

#7 Ascension Episcopal

#10 St. Thomas Aquinas

BYE

#2 Isidore Newman

DIVISION IV

#1 Vermilion Catholic

#16 St. Martin's Episcopal

#8 Sacred Heart

#9 Ouachita Christian

#5 Catholic - Pointe Coupee

#12 Central Catholic

#4 Lafayette Christian

#13 Covenant Christian

#3 St. Edmund

#14 St. Frederick

#11 Houma Christian 7

#6 Ascension Catholic 63

#7 Opelousas Catholic

#10 St. Mary's

#15 Hanson Memorial

#2 Cedar Creek

MAIS Playoffs

Class AA - Semifinals

#8 Tri-County Academy

#12 Prairie View

#2 Centreville

#6 St. Joseph

