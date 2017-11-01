PLAYOFFS - Week 1 Scores: 2017 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

PLAYOFFS - Week 1 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs played on Friday, November 10, 2017. 

CLASS 5A

#1 West Monroe 
#32 Central
 
#16 Slidell 
#17 Dutchtown 

#9 Barbe 
#24 Parkway 

#8 Destrehan 
#25 Alexandria 

#5 St. Amant 
#28 Northshore 

#12 Airline 
#21 Chalmette 

#13 John Ehret 
#20 Haughton 

#4 Zachary 
#29 Mandeville 

#3 Acadiana 
#30 Comeaux 

#14 Landry-Walker 
#19 Walker 

#11 Sulphur 
#22 Live Oak 

#6 East Ascension 
#27 East Jefferson 

#7 Ruston 
#26 East St. John 
 
#10 Hahnville 
#23 Denham Springs 

#15 Ouachita Parish 
#18 Terrebone 

#2 Covington 
#31 Thibodaux 

CLASS 4A

#1 Edna Karr     54
#32 Buckeye     13

#16 George Washington Carver 
#17 Bastrop 

#9 Salmen 
#24 Lutcher 

#8 Northwood-Shreveport 
#25 St. Martinville 

#5 Plaquemine 
#28 Belle Chasse 

#12 Woodlawn-Shreveport 
#21 Westgate 

#13 North DeSoto 
#20 Assumption 

#4 Warren Easton 
#29 Carencro 

#3 Benton 
#30 Breaux Bridge 

#14 Cecilia 
#19 DeRidder 

#11 Rayne 
#22 Helen Cox 

#6 Leesville 
#27 Franklinton 

#7 Neville 
#26 Woodlawn 

#10 McDonogh #35 
#23 Minden 

#15 South Lafourche 
#18 Tioga 

#2 Lakeshore  
#31 Pearl River 

CLASS 3A

#1 Sterlington     63
#32 Baker     30

#16 Donaldsonville  
#17 Union Parish  

#9 Loranger 
#24 Washington-Marion 

#8 Richwood 
#25 North Vermilion  

#5 Kaplan 
#28 Kipp Renaissance 

#12 Iota 
#21 Patterson 

#13 Caldwell Parish  
#20 Madison Prep 

#4 St. James 
#29 Marksville 

#3 Jena 
#30 Westlake 

#14 Northwest 
#19 Avoyelles 

#11 Berwick 
#22 Eunice 

#6 West Feliciana 
#27 North Webster 

#7 Church Point 
#26 Carroll 

#10 Jennings 
#23 Bogalusa 

#15 Albany 
#18 Crowley 

#2 Iowa 
#31 Wossman 

CLASS 2A

#1 Welsh 
#32 Springfield 
 
#16 Lakeside 
#17 Independence 

#9 Rayville 
#24 Delhi Charter 

#8 Kinder  
#25 General Trass 

#5 Vidalia 
#28 DeQuincy 

#12 Northeast 
#21 Port Allen 

#13 Pine 
#20 West St. Mary 

#4 Many 
#29 Ville Platte 

#3 Amite 
#30 Bunkie 

#14 Mangham 
#19 Lake Arthur 

#11 South Plaquemines 
#22 Vinton 

#6 St. Helena 
#27 Loreauville  

#7 Rosepine  
#26 Jeanerette  

#10 Red River  
#23 North Caddo  

#15 Mansfield  
#18 East Feliciana 

#2 Ferriday 
#31 Oakdale  

CLASS 1A

#1 West St. John 
BYE

#16 East Iberville 
#17 Delhi 

#9 Elton 
#24 Sicily Island 

#8 Jonesboro-Hodge 
#25 Plain Dealing 

#5 Logansport 
#28 North Central  

#12 LaSalle  
#21 Homer 

#13 Arcadia 
#20 White Castle 

#4 Varnado  
#29 Ringgold 

#3 Kentwood  
#30 Tensas  

#14 Merryville 
#19 Centerville 

#11 Oberlin  
#22 Block  

#6 Haynesville  
#27 Grand Lake 

#7 Basile  
#26 Slaughter Community Charter  

#10 Montgomery 
#23 Gueydan  

#15 Delta Charter 
#18 Lincoln College Prep 

#2 Oak Grove     48
#31 Northwood-Lena     0

DIVISION I

#1 Evangel Christian 
BYE

#8 C.E. Byrd 
#9 Archbishop Rummel 

#5 St. Augustine 
#12 Jesuit 

#4 Catholic 
#13 Archbishop Shaw 

#3 Scotlandville 
BYE

#6 Brother Martin 
#11 McKinley 

#7 St. Paul's 
#10 Holy Cross 

#2 John Curtis  
BYE

DIVISION II

#1 De La Salle 
BYE

#8 Archbishop Hannan 
#9 Vanderbilt Catholic 

#5 Parkview Baptist 
#12 Lusher Charter 

#4 St. Thomas More 
#13 St. Michael 

#3 St. Charles 
BYE

#6 E.D. White 
#11 St. Louis 

#7 Teurlings Catholic 
#10 Loyola Prep 

BYE
#2 U-High 
 

DIVISION III

#1 Notre Dame  
BYE

#8 Episcopal
#9 Metairie Park Country Day 

#5 Riverside  
#12 Northlake Christian

#13 Pope John Paul II 
#4 Dunham 

#3 Catholic-N.I. 
BYE

#11 Holy Savior Menard  
#6 Calvary Baptist 

#7 Ascension Episcopal 
#10 St. Thomas Aquinas

BYE
#2 Isidore Newman 

DIVISION IV

#1 Vermilion Catholic 
#16 St. Martin's Episcopal 

#8 Sacred Heart 
#9 Ouachita Christian 

#5 Catholic - Pointe Coupee
#12 Central Catholic  

#4 Lafayette Christian 
#13 Covenant Christian 

#3 St. Edmund  
#14 St. Frederick  

#11 Houma Christian     7
#6 Ascension Catholic     63

#7 Opelousas Catholic 
#10 St. Mary's 

#15 Hanson Memorial 
#2 Cedar Creek 

MAIS Playoffs 

Class AA - Semifinals

#8 Tri-County Academy
#12 Prairie View 

#2 Centreville      
#6 St. Joseph 

