PLAYOFFS - Week 1 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games in the first round of the LHSAA playoffs played on Friday, November 10, 2017.
CLASS 5A
#1 West Monroe
#32 Central
#16 Slidell
#17 Dutchtown
#9 Barbe
#24 Parkway
#8 Destrehan
#25 Alexandria
#5 St. Amant
#28 Northshore
#12 Airline
#21 Chalmette
#13 John Ehret
#20 Haughton
#4 Zachary
#29 Mandeville
#3 Acadiana
#30 Comeaux
#14 Landry-Walker
#19 Walker
#11 Sulphur
#22 Live Oak
#6 East Ascension
#27 East Jefferson
#7 Ruston
#26 East St. John
#10 Hahnville
#23 Denham Springs
#15 Ouachita Parish
#18 Terrebone
#2 Covington
#31 Thibodaux
CLASS 4A
#1 Edna Karr 54
#32 Buckeye 13
#16 George Washington Carver
#17 Bastrop
#9 Salmen
#24 Lutcher
#8 Northwood-Shreveport
#25 St. Martinville
#5 Plaquemine
#28 Belle Chasse
#12 Woodlawn-Shreveport
#21 Westgate
#13 North DeSoto
#20 Assumption
#4 Warren Easton
#29 Carencro
#3 Benton
#30 Breaux Bridge
#14 Cecilia
#19 DeRidder
#11 Rayne
#22 Helen Cox
#6 Leesville
#27 Franklinton
#7 Neville
#26 Woodlawn
#10 McDonogh #35
#23 Minden
#15 South Lafourche
#18 Tioga
#2 Lakeshore
#31 Pearl River
CLASS 3A
#1 Sterlington 63
#32 Baker 30
#16 Donaldsonville
#17 Union Parish
#9 Loranger
#24 Washington-Marion
#8 Richwood
#25 North Vermilion
#5 Kaplan
#28 Kipp Renaissance
#12 Iota
#21 Patterson
#13 Caldwell Parish
#20 Madison Prep
#4 St. James
#29 Marksville
#3 Jena
#30 Westlake
#14 Northwest
#19 Avoyelles
#11 Berwick
#22 Eunice
#6 West Feliciana
#27 North Webster
#7 Church Point
#26 Carroll
#10 Jennings
#23 Bogalusa
#15 Albany
#18 Crowley
#2 Iowa
#31 Wossman
CLASS 2A
#1 Welsh
#32 Springfield
#16 Lakeside
#17 Independence
#9 Rayville
#24 Delhi Charter
#8 Kinder
#25 General Trass
#5 Vidalia
#28 DeQuincy
#12 Northeast
#21 Port Allen
#13 Pine
#20 West St. Mary
#4 Many
#29 Ville Platte
#3 Amite
#30 Bunkie
#14 Mangham
#19 Lake Arthur
#11 South Plaquemines
#22 Vinton
#6 St. Helena
#27 Loreauville
#7 Rosepine
#26 Jeanerette
#10 Red River
#23 North Caddo
#15 Mansfield
#18 East Feliciana
#2 Ferriday
#31 Oakdale
CLASS 1A
#1 West St. John
BYE
#16 East Iberville
#17 Delhi
#9 Elton
#24 Sicily Island
#8 Jonesboro-Hodge
#25 Plain Dealing
#5 Logansport
#28 North Central
#12 LaSalle
#21 Homer
#13 Arcadia
#20 White Castle
#4 Varnado
#29 Ringgold
#3 Kentwood
#30 Tensas
#14 Merryville
#19 Centerville
#11 Oberlin
#22 Block
#6 Haynesville
#27 Grand Lake
#7 Basile
#26 Slaughter Community Charter
#10 Montgomery
#23 Gueydan
#15 Delta Charter
#18 Lincoln College Prep
#2 Oak Grove 48
#31 Northwood-Lena 0
DIVISION I
#1 Evangel Christian
BYE
#8 C.E. Byrd
#9 Archbishop Rummel
#5 St. Augustine
#12 Jesuit
#4 Catholic
#13 Archbishop Shaw
#3 Scotlandville
BYE
#6 Brother Martin
#11 McKinley
#7 St. Paul's
#10 Holy Cross
#2 John Curtis
BYE
DIVISION II
#1 De La Salle
BYE
#8 Archbishop Hannan
#9 Vanderbilt Catholic
#5 Parkview Baptist
#12 Lusher Charter
#4 St. Thomas More
#13 St. Michael
#3 St. Charles
BYE
#6 E.D. White
#11 St. Louis
#7 Teurlings Catholic
#10 Loyola Prep
BYE
#2 U-High
DIVISION III
#1 Notre Dame
BYE
#8 Episcopal
#9 Metairie Park Country Day
#5 Riverside
#12 Northlake Christian
#13 Pope John Paul II
#4 Dunham
#3 Catholic-N.I.
BYE
#11 Holy Savior Menard
#6 Calvary Baptist
#7 Ascension Episcopal
#10 St. Thomas Aquinas
BYE
#2 Isidore Newman
DIVISION IV
#1 Vermilion Catholic
#16 St. Martin's Episcopal
#8 Sacred Heart
#9 Ouachita Christian
#5 Catholic - Pointe Coupee
#12 Central Catholic
#4 Lafayette Christian
#13 Covenant Christian
#3 St. Edmund
#14 St. Frederick
#11 Houma Christian 7
#6 Ascension Catholic 63
#7 Opelousas Catholic
#10 St. Mary's
#15 Hanson Memorial
#2 Cedar Creek
MAIS Playoffs
Class AA - Semifinals
#8 Tri-County Academy
#12 Prairie View
#2 Centreville
#6 St. Joseph
