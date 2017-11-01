Almost 200 women attend She Geauxs leadership conference

The second annual She Geauxs conference was a success despite the less than ideal weather.

Nearly 200 women signed up for the conference at Lod Cook Alumni Center at LSU. The event is a women's leadership conference, and the mission is to teach women valuable leadership skills. Four women came up with the idea for the conference last year.

"Women in the community needed something to come together to promote a leadership among women and a community of empowerment,” said Kristie Galy, co-organizer of the event.

WAFB’s Kiran Chawla was a part of the conference this year and spoke to women about her job and encouraging women.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.