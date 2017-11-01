State appeal court rules against Gov. Edwards' exec. order on banning discrimination based on sexual orientation

Governor John Bel Edwards hasn't decided what he's going to do now that state appeal court has ruled against his executive order banning discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

This is part of an ongoing battle between Edwards and State Attorney General Jeff Landry. The AG had challenged Edwards' executive order saying it exceeded his constitutional authority with the order.

"I have said repeatedly that discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this decision does not change my conviction that hiring decisions in state government should be based on merit alone. Discrimination in state government and by state contractors is wrong, makes us weaker, and is bad for business and economic development. Even President Trump agrees, as he has kept in place a federal executive order which is virtually identical to the order I put in place. I went a step further and provided an exemption for certain religious organizations. We will thoroughly review the ruling before determining our next steps," said Edwards.

“We have stated all along that the governor must follow the law, just like everybody else,” said Landry in a statement Wednesday. “This ruling affirms a notion of basic civics that the legislature makes the law, not the governor.”

And now it appears a judge has agreed. Edwards could still appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

A copy of the ruling can be viewed here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.