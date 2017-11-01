Missing Baton Rouge man last seen over a month ago in Duson - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Missing Baton Rouge man last seen over a month ago in Duson

Gene Eichelberger (Source: Duson Police Department) Gene Eichelberger (Source: Duson Police Department)
DUSON, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities in southwest Louisiana are looking for a man from Baton Rouge who has been missing for over a month.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says Gene Eichelberger was last seen in Duson on September 26. Eichelberger is from Baton Rouge, but had recently been staying in Duson. His family fears he may now be in danger.

Eichelberger is described as a 45-year-old white male who is about 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds. He usually wears a baseball hat. He is believed to be driving a white 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck that has a pipe as its front bumper with Louisiana license plate number Y239028.

Anyone with any information on Gene Eichelberger’s whereabouts is asked to call Duson Police via the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Dispatcher at 337-236-5895.

