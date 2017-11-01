Missing Baton Rouge man last seen over a month ago in Duson

Wednesday evening, the New Roads council officially appointed an interim mayor.More >>
Wednesday night, students from around the Capital City got a chance to share their recent dialogue on race.More >>
Emergency officials responded to a shooting on Poinsettia Street Wednesday night.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 1..More >>
Authorities in southwest Louisiana are looking for a man from Baton Rouge who has been missing for over a month.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
