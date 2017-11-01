Storms causing flooding in Lafayette after dropping almost 6 inches of rain

Storms that kept moving over the same areas cause about five to six inches or more of rain in the Lafayette area that started around lunchtime. This is the worst of the rain in Louisiana so far.

Most of the rain should die down later this evening. There’s a very low chance that we could see the same rain totals in our area. Some localized street flooding in our area is not out of the question, however.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.