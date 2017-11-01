Early voting for special election begins Nov. 3 due to Veterans Day

Secretary of State Tom Schedler is asking registered voters to note that early voting for the November 18 special election will begin Friday, November 3.

This change in date is due to the observance of Veterans Day.

"Because Friday, November 10 is Veterans Day, which is a holiday recognized by the state, we must push early voting up one day to accommodate voters not losing a day to cast their ballot. It's the perfect time to remind voters to dedicate their vote to a current or former soldier who served our country through the Honor Vets... Vote! program. While we anticipate turnout to be extremely low base on historical data, I hope that we can all agree that voting in honor of our service members is a great reason to participate on Election Day. You can get more information on the Honor Vets... Vote! program by visiting www.sos.la.gov/honorvets," said Schedler.

Early voting continues through Saturday, November 11, excluding Sunday, November 5 and Friday, November 10. Poll hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Residents wanting to vote can do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated polling locations. For a complete list of locations, click here.

Voters can also use the GeauxVote mobile app to find polling locations and to find out if they're eligible to vote or not. Twenty-four parishes in the state will have the treasurer's race on the ballot, while an additional 32 parishes will have other local propositions on the ballot. Orleans Parish also some high profile races on the ballot, including races for mayor and city council. Eight additional parishes also have local candidate races.

