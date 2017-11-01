Two suspects wanted in fatal Halloween night Industriplex shooting

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking two men who were reportedly seen leaving the scene of a fatal shooting on Industriplex Boulevard Halloween night.

EBRSO responded to the shooting in the 10000 block of Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. They found a man shot in a parking lot.

Jonathan Briggs, 33, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials say two black males were seen leaving the scene. One is described as an 18 to 25-year-old, fair-skinned black male with a trimmed beard, approximately 5' 10" tall with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie with white writing on it.

No description was given for the second suspect.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting or the suspects should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

