Man not being charged in fatal Halloween shooting after it was initially reported he was in custody

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports a man will not be charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Halloween night after initially reporting he was in custody.

It was initially reported by EBRSO earlier Monday that the man was taken into custody by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force after he was located at his home. Later in the evening, EBRSO reported the man is not being charged at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

The fatal shooting happened on Industriplex Boulevard on Halloween night.

EBRSO responded to the shooting in the 10000 block of Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane on Tuesday, October 31 around 9:20 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the back of the Hidden Oaks of Siegen apartment complex.

Jonathan Briggs, 33, was pronounced dead a short time later.

During the investigation, it was learned that a deputy who responded to the scene was flagged down by a man, who was reportedly seen walking away from the area where Briggs was found. The man reportedly told the deputy where Briggs was and quickly fled the scene.

Deputies interviewed several residents of the apartment complex who were able to provide valuable information about the incident. Two witnesses said they were able to see the shooting from their apartment, which was closest to the scene. The witnesses reported seeing the shooter leave the scene in an older model, maroon Ford dually pickup. Video surveillance from a nearby business also captured the maroon truck.

The witnesses also described the suspect in great detail. While working the scene, deputies recovered a navy blue hoodie with white writing on the front which had been thrown away in a dumpster. The EBRSO deputy who had spoken with the man on the scene claims it was the sweatshirt he was wearing the night of the crime. The sweatshirt also matched the description provided by the witnesses.

