NFL awards flood-damaged schools in EBR Parish $160k for football programs

Principals and coaches in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System were surprised to learn Wednesday they will be receiving grants from the NFL to support their football programs.

The National Football League (NFL) Foundation awarded $160,000 to the Foundation for the East Baton Rouge School System (FEBRSS) for football programs at Glen Oaks High, Brookstown Middle, and Park Forest Middle. These three schools were damaged significantly in the August 2016 flooding.

Glen Oaks High will receive $100,000 while Park Forest Middle and Brookstown Middle will each receive $26,000. The remaining $8,000 will provide support for EBR School System initiatives and grant oversight.

"All of us in Louisiana know that football is a connector and builds community. These schools are filled with students and teachers that were deeply impacted by the 2016 flooding. The NFL Foundation has used not only financial resources, but also the power of their brand to remind us that our community is not forgotten. It is my hope that student and their families, teachers, administrators, and alumni will all be encouraged by this gift and will be moved to excellence, not only on the football field, but also in their classrooms. I am thankful that this generous gift is coming to each of these schools and look forward to seeing the impact of this gift," said Keila Stovall, executive director of FEBRSS.

