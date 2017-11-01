WANTED: Two men walked out of POLO store with more than $2K worth of items

Police need your help to identify two men who allegedly walked into a POLO store and walked out with more with outfits costing more than $2,300. Problem is, they allegedly didn't pay for them.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the theft happened at the Tanger Mall on October 14, 2017 at roughly 1:34 p.m.

After the two men walked out of the store, the manager allegedly confronted the man and the manager claims the man in the white T-shirt showed him his gun.

Both men ran away after the confrontation.

If you know anything regarding their identities or whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

