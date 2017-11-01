FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, soggy start to November

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, showers likely (60% - 70%); isolated storms, breezy; high of 77°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy - a few lingering showers - a low of 68°

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 30% coverage rain/storms, warm; a high of 82°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers (20%); a high of 83°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy - a few showers possible (20%) - a high of 84°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies; warm for early November - daytime high of 84°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- After very pleasant autumn weather Tuesday for all the Halloween festivities, our forecast has taken a decidedly “downward” turn … i.e. increasing activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar

- Adjusted precipitation probabilities for the morning hours to come into a better agreement with rainfall somewhat more than “scattered” in nature; numerous showers and an isolated storm not out of the question from late morning into early/mid-afternoon …

- Storm Prediction Center forecast does NOT include SE LA/SW MS under any threat for widespread severe weather; keeping the “lowest threat” in the outlook for a portion of the central and SW parishes for the rest of Wednesday

- A weak area of low pressure will pass north of our viewing Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in the continuation of scattered showers Thursday (30% - 40%); diminishing to only isolated/spotty activity Friday and on through the weekend (10% - 20%), high pressure building in - resulting in a return of drier, and increasingly warmer, “autumn” conditions …

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 15 - 20 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION UNTIL 7:00 PM

Inland Lakes: South winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 3 feet

TIDES FOR NOVEMBER:

High Tide: 10:37 p.m. +1.2

Low Tide: 5:47 a.m. +0.6

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1 … 88° (1936); 28° (1993)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1 … 76°; 53°

SUNRISE: 7:19 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:17 p.m.

