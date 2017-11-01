SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

Southern is back home after two weeks on the road and will host Prairie View Saturday afternoon at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Jags are on a four game winning streak and are currently one game behind West Division leading Grambling State.
SWAC GAME OF THE WEEK: Prairie View (2-2, 3-4) at Southern (3-1, 5-3)
SWAC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, NOV. 4:
Alabama State at Jackson State (1 p.m.)
Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State (1 p.m.)
Alabama A&M at Alcorn State (2 p.m.)
Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. (2:30 p.m.)
Prairie View at Southern (4 p.m.)
|WEST DIVISION
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|Grambling State
|4-0
|7-1
|Southern
|3-1
|5-3
|Prairie View
|2-2
|3-4
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|1-3
|2-6
|Texas Southern
|0-3
|0-7
|EAST DIVISION
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|Alcorn State
|3-1
|5-3
|Alabama A&M
|3-2
|3-5
|Alabama State
|2-2
|2-5
|Mississippi Valley State
|1-3
|2-6
|Jackson State
|1-3
|1-7
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.