SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

Southern is back home after two weeks on the road and will host Prairie View Saturday afternoon at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Jags are on a four game winning streak and are currently one game behind West Division leading Grambling State.

SWAC GAME OF THE WEEK: Prairie View (2-2, 3-4) at Southern (3-1, 5-3)

SWAC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, NOV. 4:

Alabama State at Jackson State (1 p.m.)

Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State (1 p.m.)

Alabama A&M at Alcorn State (2 p.m.)

Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. (2:30 p.m.)

Prairie View at Southern (4 p.m.)

WEST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Grambling State 4-0 7-1 Southern 3-1 5-3 Prairie View 2-2 3-4 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-3 2-6 Texas Southern 0-3 0-7

EAST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Alcorn State 3-1 5-3 Alabama A&M 3-2 3-5 Alabama State 2-2 2-5 Mississippi Valley State 1-3 2-6 Jackson State 1-3 1-7

