SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA

Southern is back home after two weeks on the road and will host Prairie View Saturday afternoon at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Jags are on a four game winning streak and are currently one game behind West Division leading Grambling State.

SWAC GAME OF THE WEEK: Prairie View (2-2, 3-4) at Southern (3-1, 5-3)

SWAC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, NOV. 4:
Alabama State at Jackson State  (1 p.m.)
Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State (1 p.m.)
Alabama A&M at Alcorn State (2 p.m.) 
Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. (2:30 p.m.) 
Prairie View at Southern (4 p.m.)

WEST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL
Grambling State 4-0 7-1
Southern 3-1 5-3
Prairie View 2-2 3-4
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-3 2-6
Texas Southern 0-3 0-7
EAST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL
Alcorn State 3-1 5-3
Alabama A&M 3-2 3-5
Alabama State 2-2 2-5
Mississippi Valley State 1-3 2-6
Jackson State 1-3 1-7

