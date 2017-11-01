Trump nominates former EBR asst. DA as US attorney for Middle District of Louisiana

President Donald Trump has nominated Brandon Fremin to be the US attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.

Fremin is a former assistant US attorney for the Middle District. He also previously served as judicial district court section chief for East Baton Rouge Parish and assistant district attorney for East Baton Rouge Parish.

The US attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana oversees nine parishes and is based in Baton Rouge.

US Sen. Bill Cassidy issued a statement following the nomination announcement.

"Brandon Fremin is an excellent choice to serve as US Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana," said Cassidy. "He will serve our state well and I look forward to securing his confirmation in the Senate."

Fremin is currently the criminal division director of the Louisiana Department of Justice. He received his undergraduate degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and then went on to law school at LSU.

He also served in the US Marine Corps from 1994-2002, earning the rank of sergeant.

