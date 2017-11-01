Former LSU DB earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Former LSU defensive back Jalen Mills has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The Philadelphia Eagles rookie finished with three tackles, one pass defensed and a 37-yard pick-six against the 49ers.

The interception against the 49ers on Sunday was the third for Mills this season, tying him with the NFC lead.

The Eagles improved to 7-1 after the 33-10 win against San Francisco.

Philadelphia selected Mills with the 233rd pick in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Mills started 46 games at LSU finishing with six interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 216 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

