Detectives seek suspect in deadly shooting in St. Mary Parish

Detectives in St. Mary Parish are investigating a deadly shooting, and seeking a suspect in that case.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Christopher Singleton, 23, of Amelia.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting on Friendship Alley in Amelia around 11 p.m. Tuesday, October 31.

They added Singleton was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Teche Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, November 1, detectives released information about a suspect they are seeking in the case.

Hakeemia Bias, 23, is wanted for second degree murder for the shooting death of Singleton. Officials say they found evidence that Bias confronted Singleton and fired a handgun, striking him.

Anyone with information on Bias' whereabouts should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622 or email crimewatch@stmaryso.com. Callers can remains anonymous if they so choose.

