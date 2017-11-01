Detectives investigate deadly shooting in St. Mary Parish

Detectives in St. Mary Parish are investigating a deadly shooting.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Christopher Singleton, 23, of Amelia.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting on Friendship Alley in Amelia around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

They added Singleton was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Teche Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

