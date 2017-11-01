Detectives arrest suspect wanted in St. Mary Parish deadly shooting

Officials in St. Mary Parish reported an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said Hakeemia Bias, 23, of Amelia, turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning in the shooting death of Christopher Singleton, 23, also of Amelia.

According to investigators, detectives found evidence that Bias confronted Singleton before shooting him with a handgun.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting on Friendship Alley in Amelia around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

They added Singleton was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Teche Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Bias is charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

