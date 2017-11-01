EBRSO HQ closes due to flooding caused by main line break - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EBRSO HQ closes due to flooding caused by main line break

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Headquarters (Source: WAFB) East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Headquarters (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Headquarters will be closed Wednesday due to flooding, officials said.

The building is located at 8900 Jimmy Wedell Drive.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokeswoman with EBRSO, said the flooding was caused by a break in the building’s main line.

She added the building has "significant damage."

