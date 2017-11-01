Fire at ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge sends large flames, smoke into the air

The skies over Baton Rouge were lit up early Wednesday morning as a fire burned at the ExxonMobil facility.

The fire at the refinery on Scenic Highway sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the air. It started around 2:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for ExxonMobil said the fire was handled internally and there were no injuries.

"We have a volunteer fire team, an internal team of employees who train year-round to respond," said Stephanie Cargile, ExxonMobil public and government affairs manager. "They were able to respond to the incident and effectively contain the situation."

She added this was not a planned flaring event.

She also said the fire was contained as of 5 a.m. and did not spread beyond the unit where it started. Officials said air monitoring is ongoing, but they confirm there was no off-site impact due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

All roads remain open in the area and no one is being asked to shelter-in-place.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.