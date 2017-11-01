ExxonMobil Refinery in Baton Rouge catches fire, cause under investigation

The skies over Baton Rouge were lit up early Wednesday morning as a fire burned at the ExxonMobil facility.

The fire at the refinery on Scenic Highway sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the air. It started around 2:30 a.m. It was put out around 5 a.m.

A spokeswoman for ExxonMobil said the fire was handled internally and there were no injuries.

"We have a volunteer fire team, an internal team of employees who train year-round to respond," said Stephanie Cargile, ExxonMobil public and government affairs manager. "They were able to respond to the incident and effectively contain the situation."

She added this was not a planned flaring event.

She also said the fire was contained to the unit where it started.

"ExxonMobil is monitoring air quality at the facility fence line and all readings are currently below detection limits," said Lana Venable, a spokeswoman for ExxonMobil. "The material released was feedstock used in making gasoline. We apologize for any concern this incident may have caused."

She added all of the appropriate agencies were notified about the fire.

An investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the fire.

All roads remained open in the area and no one was asked to shelter-in-place.

